LG Boss Axed for Terrorising with Thugs

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has ordered the suspension of the Chairman of the Abak Local Government Area, Imoh Williams, for allegedly ordering some of his aides to assault an artisan, Godwin Abraham.

Sources say the artisan was tortured by the chairman’s aide for demanding the settlement of a debt of N75,000 owed to him by the council.

The chairman has since denied the accusation of assault and has relieved his aide of his position.

The suspension announced during the assembly’s plenary came through a motion moved by the House Leader, Mr Udo Akpan, representing the Oruk Anam State Constituency, and was seconded by Mr Aniekan Uko, representing the Ibesikpo Asutan State Constituency.

Governor Udom Emmanuel had ordered a probe into the alleged assault on his Facebook page, and consequently, the house called on the Nigeria Police to fast-track investigation into the criminal aspects of the matter.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the plenary, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Aniefiok Dennis, said the steps had been taken to redeem the image of the state and to ensure the protection of the citizens.

He cautioned public office holders to be mindful of their public conduct, as the seventh assembly would not tolerate any act of rascality on the part of public officeholders.

“The seventh assembly owes every Akwa Ibom person, including the victim of that assault, some sense of protection. But we want to assure everyone, including the people of Abak, that the chairman and that he will be given the opportunity of fair hearing.

“We also want to sound a note of caution to other public office holders that we will not tolerate any act of assault on members of the public,” Denis said.