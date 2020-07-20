Lexy Panterra Slams Brooklyn Beckham Following Engagement News, Says He’ll Bring Nothing Except Money to the Marriage

Lexy Panterra, the ex-girlfriend of Brooklyn Beckham slammed him in a new interview following news of his engagement.

In an interview with the Sun, the dancer, 30, revealed the news left her “shocked and confused” as Brooklyn is “too immature” to get married.

She stated that the 21-year-old photographer falls in love every few minutes and has a new girl on his arm every few months too.

Brooklyn, the eldest son of football legend, David Beckham and designer and former Spice Girls band mate, Victoria Beckham, got on one knee and asked his girlfriend, actress Nicola Peltz to marry him last week.

The billionaire heiress said yes and congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the couple. Panterra who dated Beckham for a year however, doesn’t share the same sentiment.

The former couple met after a performance at the Coachella music festival in Indio, California.

“It’s not something anyone was expecting and, honestly, Brooklyn is not ready for that. He is very young and way too immature”, she said.

“We never talked about getting engaged. I would never have considered marrying Brooklyn. For what?

“There is nothing he could have brought to the table beside his family’s money”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

