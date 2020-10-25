Lewsi Hamilton Tweets Support for Nigerians, Shows Off #EndSARS Tee-Shirt

Lewis Hamilton has shown support for young Nigerians who are protesting police brutality and bad governance across the country.

Today, the British racing driver took to his Twitter to show off his new tee-shirt with the words #EndSARS, and he coupled this with a post in which he said: “We all have a responsibility to educate ourselves and raise awareness of the tragedies happening in the world around us and take action where we can. The recent events in Nigeria are a human rights crisis.”

Then, he directed his millions of followers to the link where they can learn more about the SARS crises in Nigeria. See his post below:

