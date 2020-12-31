Lewis Hamilton Has Been Knighted in UK Queen’s New Year Honours list

Congratulations to Lewis Hamilton!

The Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton has reportedly received a knighthood in the United Kingdom Queen’s 2021 New Year Honours list. This was announced on Wednesday evening.

Per Motorsport, the The knighthood, which now make him as Sir Lewis Hamilton, came just as he matched Michael Schumacher’s record of seven F1 World Championship titles and surpassed the German’s race wins tally.

The report continues:

He has also pursued a campaign to increase diversity in the sport and frequently spoken out against racism in society, although the honour is for his services to motorsports. It comes exactly 12 years after Hamilton, following his first World Championship title, became a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for services to motor racing. Hamilton is the third F1 World Champion to receive a knighthood, following Jack Brabham (in 1978) and Jackie Stewart (2001), while the honour also went to Stirling Moss (2000). However, Hamilton is the first to gain this status while still an active driver. In addition, racers and land speed record breakers Henry Segrave (1929) and Malcolm Campbell (1931) were both knighted before World War II.

And fans are super happy for him!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

