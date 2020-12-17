Lewandowski wins 2020 Fifa Best Player Award

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has won the award for The Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year for 2020.

Lewandowski beat Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi – last year’s winner – and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to win the coveted prize.

The Poland captain scooped the prestigious award after firing the Bavarians to a treble – the Bundesliga league, Champions League, and the DFB-Pokal last season, netting an astonishing 55 goals across all competitions.

He becomes only the second player to break the Messi-Ronaldo stranglehold of football’s individual awards after Real Madrid and Croatia playmaker Luka Modric won in 2018.

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp was named the best men’s coach for 2020 after inspiring the Reds to a first title in 30 years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

