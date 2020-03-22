Lewandowski, wife donate €1 million to combat coronavirus

Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski and his wife, Anna have donated €1 million to the Coronavirus Relief Fund and also issued an appeal for solidarity and safety during the coronavirus pandemic, reports bavarianfootballworks.com.

The couple issued a call to action in a statement to Bild: “We are all aware of the difficult situation around us. Today we are all playing on one team. Let’s be strong in this fight. If we can help someone, let’s do it. This situation affects every one of us. That’s why we’re asking: follow instructions and listen to the people who know best. Show responsibility!”

The couple added, “We think that we will soon return to our normal life. We are in this situation together and will tough it out together.”

Lewandowski’s teammates Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich announced a new #WeKickCorona initiative and likewise donated €1 million of their own money to kickstart it.

This comes as the Lewandowski’s make the most of their time at home. Anna is due to give birth to their second child sometime in the near future.