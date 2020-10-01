Lewandowski named UEFA Player of the Year

Robert Lewandowski was named UEFA’s Men’s Player of the Year on Thursday after leading Bayern Munich to the Champions league crown last season.

The 32-year-old scored 55 goals in 47 games, including 15 in 10 in the Champions League, as Die Roten win the treble.

It was a dominant night for the Bavarians as Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich and manager Hansi Flick also scooped individual awards.

“I have to say it’s amazing,” Lewandowski said. “It’s amazing, if you work so hard and you get this trophy, it’s something special.

“I have to say thank you to my team-mates, coaches, all the staff because they work very hard every day to prepare me for the games and also to my family because they support me a lot.

“I’ve always dreamed of playing in the biggest stadiums at the biggest club in the world. I’m very grateful and very proud and very happy.”

Bayern captain Neuer was unsurprisingly named Goalkeeper of the Season, beating PSG’s Keylor Navas and Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid.

Ahead of Neuer, Bayern’s trio of Kimmich, David Alaba and Alphonso Davies made up the final shortlist, with Kimmich coming out on top of the voting.

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne was named Midfielder of the Season ahead of Thiago and Thomas Muller.

Lewandowski was named Forward of the Season, top scorer in the Champions League as in every other competition he played in 2019-20.

Bayern boss Flick’s remarkable rise to prominence over the last year was recognised as he was named Men’s Coach of the Year after masterminding his team’s treble.

Full list of UEFA award winners:

UEFA Men’s Player of the Year: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

UEFA Women’s Player of the Year: Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg)

UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year: Hansi Flick (Bayern Munich)

UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year: Jean-Luc Vasseur (Lyon)

Goalkeeper of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League season: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

Defender of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League season: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Midfielder of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League season: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Forward of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League season: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Goalkeeper of the 2019/20 UEFA Women’s Champions League season: Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon)

