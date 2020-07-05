Lewandowski double fires Bayern to 20th German Cup

Robert Lewandowski netted twice to move past 50 goals for the season as Bayern Munich beat Bayer Leverkusen to win a record 20th German Cup and 13th domestic double.

David Alaba’s free-kick put them ahead and Serge Gnabry added a second, before Lewandowski’s long-range shot was fumbled in by Lukas Hradecky.

Sven Bender’s header gave Leverkusen hope but Lewandowski’s delicate dink put the result beyond doubt.

A rip-roaring game still had more drama as Kai Havertz scored a penalty with the last kick for Leverkusen.

Bayern Munich have set a new club record of 26 games unbeaten, only drawing once in that run since December.

