Let’s get it on – Holyfield says ready to fight Tyson again

Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield has expressed his readiness for a third fight with fellow American boxing legend Mike Tyson as both fighters plot sensational comebacks for charity.

The duo who are in their fifties, could meet again 23 years after their dramatic fight in 1997 after simultaneously announcing they will return to the ring for exhibitions.

Holyfield, 57, was victorious both times they met in the nineties and Tyson, 53, produced one of sport’s most shocking moments in the second bout when he bit off a chunk of his opponent’s ear.

Both men have recently released impressive training videos upon their return to the gym.

And Holyfield has now welcomed the idea of taking on Tyson for a third time.

“I would do that! Yes, I want to fight Mike Tyson,” Holyfield told The Sun.

“My whole thing is I’m open, and I know that I want to do well for myself at age 57. I can definitely handle him.

“But Mike would have to want to do it as well.

“We have to come up with something that is not a knockout grudge match.

“It’s not about who can beat who, but to show people we were some of the greatest fighters in our era and we’ve come together as men to do something for others.

“I don’t have anything against Mike personally, the thing is I think it would be good for the sport and even though boxing is a rough sport, we can show people we can come together.

“If we do this fight it would be great. I can still shoot the jab, I can still shoot the shots, but not like a killing thing, ‘I’m going to hurt you, I’m going to show you that I can knock him out’.

“Mike is looking sharp, but I’m in very good condition and shape physically and mentally.

“And if the money is right, too, then let’s get it on.

“I know he’s getting offers from all types of people. Since we have both announced a comeback, a fight between me and Mike would definitely be the fight people want to see.”

