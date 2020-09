Former Destiny Child band member, Letoya Luckett, has welcomed her second child, a son, with husband, Tomicus Walker.

The actress and singer shared the news via her Instagram page with a picture of her newborn’s feet paint and revealed he was born on the morning of Monday, September 14 at 4:03am, weighing 9lbs, 7oz.

Letoya Luckett who already has a daughter with her husband captioned the shot;

“TYSUN WOLF WALKER. Overjoyed! Thank you heavenly father”.

Congratulations to the family.

