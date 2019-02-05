‘Let Witches and Wizards Endorse Him’ – Presidency Reacts to Atiku’s Widespread Endorsement

The presidency has dismissed the endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, by some groups in the country.

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity said this via his Twitter handle on Monday, after Atiku’s endorsement by some socio-cultural groups, including the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEP), Afenifere, and Ohanaeze Ndigbo, among others.

Adesina, however, insisted that the President was not perturbed by the actions of the groups, saying his principal would emerge victorious at the poll.

“NEF, PANDEF, Afenifere, others Endorse Atiku. Let witches and wizards also endorse if they like. The harder they come, the harder they fall. No beating the Nigerian people,” he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, a group of retired Army generals, admirals and marshals visited the President at the State House.

A former military administrator of Lagos State, Brigadier-General Buba Marwa, who led the delegation said the retired top officers thought it right to visit the President to say he represented his constituency well.

President Buhari, on his part, reiterated his main objective in contesting elections four times and ending up in Supreme Court three times, before he finally won the election in 2015.

He prayed that Nigeria would not lack people who can exploit its human and material resources.