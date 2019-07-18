‘Let the Youth Take Over’ – Mikel Retires from International Football

Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, has announced his retirement from international football after 14 years with the national side.

His announcement is coming less than 24 hours after Nigeria won bronze at the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt following their 1-0 win over Tunisia on Wednesday night.

The 32-year-old midfielder took to his Instagram page on Thursday afternoon to make the announcement, saying he’d come full cycle as he began his career for Nigeria in Egypt and it is historic for him to announce his retirement in the same country where he first made an international appearance for Nigeria.

He wrote:

“Egypt is a country where I’ve started and have finished my National career. In 2006 I played my first official championship for my Country. 2019 African Cup of Nations marks my last championship for National Team with Super Eagles.

“My national career started in 2003 under 17 World Cup and I’m grateful for the national team for placing me on the world arena and giving me an opportunity to show my skill and have an incredible National and International career.

“At the age of 32 it’s time for me to retire from the National team and let the youth take over, who’ve done an amazing job securing a bronze medal at AFCON 2019.

“Thank you to all my Nigerian supporters and to my Country for all the trust, support and love you’ve shown me over the past 15 years.”