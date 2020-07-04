‘Let People Have Their Day in Court’, Nina Ivy Speaks on False Accusations and Media Trials in Nigeria

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina Ivy is speaking up against false accusations and media trials in the Nigerian space.

The 24-year-old expectant mother, took to her Instagram stories to address the rising spate of false allegations especially regarding rape and sexual abuse.

According to Nina, men and women who make false rape/sexual assault claims should not only be given serious beating in the market square but also receive jail term and civil lawsuits.

She further advised that the public end the culture of cancelling people just because of social media trial but rather let everyone have their day in court.

