‘Let Our Votes Count’ – Kogi Labour Tells INEC

The organised labour in Kogi State has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the votes of teeming workers in the state count during the November 2, 2019, governorship election.

State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Com. Onuh Edoka, made the call yesterday in Lokoja during an address on the occasion of this year’s May Day celebration.

Com. Edoka maintained that workers in the state constituted a critical mass of the voting population and as such should be allowed to decide who governed them by ensuring a transparent, free, fair and credible election.

“We are not politicians, but permit me to say that if they allow our votes to count, Kogi workers will decide who will be the next Governor of Kogi State,” he said.

“I repeat, we are not politicians, but if INEC allows our votes to count, Kogi workers will decide who becomes the next governor of this state.

“To this end, we are calling on INEC that in the forthcoming election, they should allow our votes to count in Kogi State where we shall be the deciders of who becomes our governor.”

Ahead of the November 2 governorship vote, the issue of salaries and welfare among others, have remained in the front burner of political discuss in the state.