Let him resign and sue me – Jackson Ude reacts to Osinbajo’s threat

Journalist and blogger Jackson Ude has reacted to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s petition to IGP Mohammed Adamu to sue him over an alleged false report.

Ude ran the story that suspended acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, gave Osinbajo N4bn from the N37bn for which he’s being probed.

Osinbajo racted angrily, asking IGP Adamu to initiate criminal proceedings against Jackson Ude if the allegations are proven to be untrue after investigation.

Reacting to the petition, Mr Ude insisted that the Vice President must resign before initiating criminal proceedings against him.

He added that the Presidential Panel investigating Magu and the police should be compelled to release the verbatim transcripts of Magu’s confessions.

He tweeted;

“Since Osinbajo, the Star Boy, is denying, let’s have lawyers compel the Presidential Panel investigating Magu and the Police, to release the verbatim transcripts of Magu’s confessions. This is not about waving immunity.

“I am not afraid of Osinbajo and his minions. If he indeed wants to go to court, he needs to resign first, and sue me. He cannot be VP and be using state resources to intimidate the Judiciary. He cannot wave an immunity that he didn’t place. Osinabjo should resign first!

“Osinbajo should have used the U.S Police, FBI or even the CIA to charge me for criminal defamation. Using the Nigerian Police is a waste of poor Nigerian taxpayers money. Except his aim is to arrest me in Nigeria, lock me up forever. Anyway, perhaps Na my ghost dem go arrest.”

