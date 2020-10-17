Leslie Jones Tells How She Feels Since Leaving ‘SNL’: “I Wasn’t Very Free There”

Leslie Jones has opened up about past life with Saturday Night Live.

“I don’t miss it at all,” the actor, writer and now game show host told Entertainment Tonight‘s Kevin Frazier in an interview about her new hosting gig on ABC’s Supermarket Sweep reboot published Friday, per THR. “I miss Kenan [Thompson] but I don’t miss [it]. That job was hard, man.”

THR adds that she “spent five seasons on the late-night NBC staple, first as a writer who later became a cast member and starred in viral skits where she played Omarosa on The Apprentice and covered The Olympics on the “Weekend Update” segment. However, “That job was like two jobs and very restrictive too. I wasn’t very free there,” she told Frazier.”

She took to Instagram to announce that she was leaving the show in August 2019 where she said, “I cannot thank NBC, the producers, writers, and amazing crew enough for making SNL my second home these last five years.”

She has since hosted a Netflix comedy special, played a part in Coming 2 America and started her role as the host of Supermarket Sweep.

