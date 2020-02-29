‘Les Miserables’ Wins Best Film at Cesar Awards

THR is reporting that Les Misérables has won the 2020 Cesar Award for best film, beating out all comers, including Roman Polanski’s An Officer and a Spy.

Per THR, the Ladj Ly’s production which takes a blistering look at life in the Parisian banlieues, also picked up the best male newcomer Cesar for Alexis Manenti, playing a racist cop, the public Cesar, voted on by the French-going audience, and a best editing honor for Flora Volpelière.

Another person who bagged award the same night was Roman Polanski, who is still on his self-imposed exile from the USA, and whose nomination stirred heated protests in Paris. See all the details here.

