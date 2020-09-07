Lepacious Bose is Tearful for not Needing Seatbelt Extension for the First Time

Lepacious Bose couldn’t hold back tears after she got onboard a plane and didn’t need to be handed a seat belt extension for the first time in a long time.

The actress and comedienne took to Instagram to reveal how overwhelming the event was for her as she couldn’t help but think back to a time when things were different.

Lepacious Bose revealed other passengers would often give her a funny look whenever a member of the flight crew had to hand her a seat belt extension. She stated she would feel ashamed.

The fitness enthusiast went on to note that when she used her seat belt and it clicked in place for the first time, she couldn’t control the flow of tears.

See her emotional post below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

