Lepacious Bose is Tearful for not Needing Seatbelt Extension for the First Time

Lepacious Bose couldn’t hold back tears after she got onboard a plane and didn’t need to be handed a seat belt extension for the first time in a long time.
The actress and comedienne took to Instagram to reveal how overwhelming the event was for her as she couldn’t help but think back to a time when things were different.
Lepacious Bose revealed other passengers would often give her a funny look whenever a member of the flight crew had to hand her a seat belt extension. She stated she would feel ashamed.
The fitness enthusiast went on to note that when she used her seat belt and it clicked in place for the first time, she couldn’t control the flow of tears.
See her emotional post below.
See mouth 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤪🤪🤪 . No it is not a movie and no one died. This was the first time I would travel in years without needing a seat belt extension!!!!! I simply pulled the belt and it clicked and I broke down in the plane and cried…..oh how I cried…..i cried for so many reasons. 1. For the shame I felt for years everytime the plane crew handed the extension to me and the look people gave me. 2. I cried because I remembered traveling with a group of comedians (great guys) but I did not want then to make fun of me, I flew 6 hours without using a seat belt…… I could not bear to ask for extension and I acted like it was together. 3. I cried because I remembered how many times I held the seat belt in a car so that lasma would not stop me but the seat belt never connected so I just held it till I passed them. 4. I cried for a million and one reasons I can not write about….. 5. I cried because I remembered how many times I got to sit by the exit with leg room and i was politely told I was too overweight to sit there…..in case of an emergency it is assumed a big person will not move fast enough…… Hmmm…. 6. I cried because I remembered various times I sat beside evil nasty people in planes who acted like sitting beside me was depriving them of oxygen…… . . . Oh I cried. And when google photos popped this picture this morning I cried again…… Not because am sad or miserable but because am GRATEFUL! . NEVER AGAIN WILL I BE THAT WOMAN 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 . . Good morning champions ❤️❤️❤️❤️