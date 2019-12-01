Leonardo DiCaprio Addresses Brazil President Claims That He Caused the Amazon Fires

Leonardo DiCaprio has taken to his Instagram to shut down the accusation made by the President of Brazil that he caused the Amazon rainforest fires.

In case you missed it, Jair Bolsonaro said that it was Leonardo DiCaprio who funded nonprofit groups that he claimed are partly responsible for widespread fires in the Amazon rainforest this year.

The president said this on Friday when speaking to a small group of supporters in Brasilia. He did not give any proof to back this allegation.

“DiCaprio is a cool guy, isn’t he? Giving money to set the Amazon on fire,” he said.

DiCaprio’s environmental organization Earth Alliance has pledged $5 million to help protect the Amazon after a surge in fires destroyed large parts of the rainforest in July and August.

See the rest of the report here.

Well, DiCaprio says this is not true. He wrote on his Instagram:

“At this time of crisis for the Amazon, I support the people of Brazil working to save their natural and cultural heritage. They are an amazing, moving and humbling example of the commitment and passion needed to save the environment. The future of these irreplaceable ecosystems is at stake and I am proud to stand with the groups protecting them. While worthy of support, we did not fund the organizations targeted. I remain committed to supporting the Brazilian indigenous communities, local governments, scientists, educators and general public who are working tirelessly to secure the Amazon for the future of all Brazilians.”

See his post below: