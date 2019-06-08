Leonard Powers Raptors to Brink of NBA Title

Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka starred as Toronto Raptors moved into a 3-1 series lead and the brink of their first NBA title with a 105-92 victory over Golden State Warriors.

Leonard scored 17 of his 36 points in a decisive third quarter, while Ibaka emerged from the bench to score 20 points at Oracle Arena on Friday night to leave the Raptors heading back to Canada needing just one more victory to claim an historic championship.

Two-time defending champions Warriors, still without Kevin Durrant but buoyed by the return of Klay Thompson roared into an early lead and held onto their advantage at the end of the first and second quarters.

A scrambling and double-teaming Toronto defense harassed Warriors star Stephen Curry into 2-for-9 three-point shooting record as they claimed a third successive win in Oakland for the season.

The Raptors rallied from an 11-point, first-quarter hole by outscoring the Warriors 93-69 over the game’s final 37 minutes.

In the best-of-seven series, the Raptors will go for their first NBA championship at home in Game 5 on Monday night and the Warriors will become only the second team to overturn a 3-1 deficit to win the Finals – having suffered the fate against Cleveland in 2016.

Durrant remains a possibility to remain in Game Five but the Warriors now face the prospect of winning out of they are to claim a third successive championship while Toronto will return to a frenzied Ontario hoping to make history.