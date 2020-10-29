Leo Dasilva Vows to Remain A Virgin Till Marriage

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, ‘Double Wahala’ edition, Leo Dasilva has vowed to remain a virgin till marriage.

The real estate mogul took to his Twitter page to share his thoughts on premarital sex, noting that there’s too much drama around the subject of sex.

Through his Twitter handle, Leo Dasilva wrote;

“Not going to lose my virginity till marriage. The drama that comes with sex is clearly too much”.

"Not going to lose my virginity till marriage. The drama that comes with sex is clearly too much".

