Lens stun PSG in Ligue 1 Opener

Paris Saint-Germain got their title defence off to a shocking start as they lost 1-0 to newly promoted RC Lens in Thursday’s game.

It was Lens’ first win after two games of the new season and moves them up to 12th on three points while PSG are 17th in the league table having played just the one game so far.

Thomas Tuchel’s PSG were without big names including Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Keylor Navas, Kylian Mbappe and Julian Draxler, and their absence was heavily felt.

The hero for Lens was Cameron youngster Ignatius Ganago who broke the deadlock in the 57th minute

PSG lost to Bayern Munich in the final of last season’s UEFA Champions League in Lisbon, Portugal.

