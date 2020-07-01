Lenny Kravitz Announces His New Memoir, ‘Let Love Rule’

Lenny Kravitz has announced that he will be publishing his memoir, Let Love Rule: A Memoir, this fall.

Speaking in a statement, the singer-actor said, “I am pleased to announce the release of my book Let Love Rule. Writing this memoir has been a beautiful and interesting experience taking me through the first 25 years of my life, from birth to release of my first album.”

He continued, “That journey, full of adventure, was where I found myself and my voice. Through that experience, love was the force that paved the way and love became my message.”

THR adds that the book, written alongside co-author David Ritz, will cover the first 25 years of Kravits’s life, “as he worked through tough struggles at school and extreme tension at home, and found salvation in music. He eventually turns down multiple record deals until he finds his true voice. The story stretches through his experiences in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant, Los Angeles’ Baldwin Hills, Beverly Hills and finally France, England and Germany.”

Let Love Rule is out October 6.

