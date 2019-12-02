Lena Waithe Under Fire as ‘Queen & Slim’ Role for A ‘Slave’ Sparks Outrage

Lena Waithe and her entire Queen & Slim team have come under fire days after their film premiered.

Per BET, the film stirred up controversy when folks discovered an old casting call for the role of “Queen” in the film, which was ultimately portrayed by Jodie Turner-Smith.

Per the site, the role’s description says they’re looking for a female between the ages of 20 and 35 who is “brown-skinned” and, theoretically, if “she were a slave she would’ve worked in the fields.”

And this made folks made.

See the reactions below:

Yes, this casting call is real, heres a link to the expired casting call: https://t.co/e1P2MuVmiN. And heres an article written in July calling it out as problematic https://t.co/NMLfciWZN1 — Brown Skin Girl With Skin Like Pearls (@AnimeOtaku1723) November 30, 2019

Color did not determine duties. Dark skinned women (and men) worked in plantation kitchens too. Chopping wood, washing cauldrons, carrying massive platters from the outdoor kitchen…Frederick Douglas was one of many “yellow devils” who worked in the fields. This a whole mess. 😭 — Lemony Britches (@AbenaGyekye) December 1, 2019

I mean, I’m no casting director, and I’m guessing they have a hard job finding a human to portray the imagined idea of a writers mind… but surely in 2019 there is a better way to make a call based on skin tone than slave comparisons. — Lili. S. D. (@LilTheTrill) December 1, 2019

If they wanted to try and filter out certain physical features, they could have just written “athletic build”. 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ — ♐️szn (@spreadoperator_) December 1, 2019

People love to exploit and benefit from Black American culture, while simultaneously insulting us and contributing to our erasure. pic.twitter.com/RFKtHQOAim — Black American Renaissance🤟🏾🇺🇸 (@barenaissance) December 1, 2019

So many other adjectives could’ve been used…but no this… is…what…they…chose… — Jennie Poo (@audaciousgirl) December 1, 2019