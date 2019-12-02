Lena Waithe Under Fire as ‘Queen & Slim’ Role for A ‘Slave’ Sparks Outrage

Lena Waithe and her entire Queen & Slim team have come under fire days after their film premiered.

Per BET, the film stirred up controversy when folks discovered an old casting call for the role of “Queen” in the film, which was ultimately portrayed by Jodie Turner-Smith.

Per the site, the role’s description says they’re looking for a female between the ages of 20 and 35 who is “brown-skinned” and, theoretically, if “she were a slave she would’ve worked in the fields.”

And this made folks made.

See the reactions below:

