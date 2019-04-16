Lena Waithe to Star in the Third Season of “Westworld”

The Source is reporting that Lena Waithe will be starring in the third season of HBO series Westworld.

According to the media house, this has been confirmed by the network which said that the Emmy Award-winning actress will join Breaking Bad‘s Aaron Paul as a newcomer to the show, which is based on Michael Crichton film of the same name.

The story was created for television and executive produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson of Bad Robot Productions also executive produce along with Richard J. Lewis and Athena Wickham.

Westworld is currently filming and doesn’t currently have a release date at the moment but a 2020 premiere seems very likely.

We can’t wait.