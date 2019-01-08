Lena Waithe Rocks Black Lives Matter Tee-Shirt to Golden Globes Brunch

ukamakaFashionNo Comment on Lena Waithe Rocks Black Lives Matter Tee-Shirt to Golden Globes Brunch

Lena Waithe never fails to use her wardrobe to send political messages.

Yesterday, the multi-hyphenated artiste wore a Black Lives Matter T-shirt and ripped jeans when she co-hosted the Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch alongside Brian Tyree Henry on Saturday.

From the photos, Waithe wore the official three-stripe shirt, which THR confirms is available on the BLM Arts+Culture platform for $30 for a tee or $36 for a long-sleeve, for the party held at Boa Steakhouse on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 05: Lena Waithe attends the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards nominee brunch at BOA Steakhouse on January 5, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

And some of the stars who showed up for the event include Glenn Close, John Cho, Regina King, Richard E. Grant, Yalitza Aparicio, Bo Burnham and Elsie Fisher.

This is not the first time she would be wearing political apparels.

Check out all the times she made political statements at high-profile events:

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: Lena Waithe attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 03: Creator/Executive producer/writer Lena Waithe attends the premiere of Showtime’s “The Chi” at The Downtown Independent on January 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/FilmMagic)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 06: Lena Waithe attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

 

Related Posts

Iconic: All the Female Designers Sandra Oh Showcased at the Golden Globes

January 7, 2019

Golden Globes 2019: Check Out What Your Favourite Celebrities Wore

January 7, 2019

All the Outfits Jidenna Rocked at the SoundCity MVP Awards

January 6, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *