Lena Waithe Rocks Black Lives Matter Tee-Shirt to Golden Globes Brunch

Lena Waithe never fails to use her wardrobe to send political messages.

Yesterday, the multi-hyphenated artiste wore a Black Lives Matter T-shirt and ripped jeans when she co-hosted the Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch alongside Brian Tyree Henry on Saturday.

From the photos, Waithe wore the official three-stripe shirt, which THR confirms is available on the BLM Arts+Culture platform for $30 for a tee or $36 for a long-sleeve, for the party held at Boa Steakhouse on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood.

And some of the stars who showed up for the event include Glenn Close, John Cho, Regina King, Richard E. Grant, Yalitza Aparicio, Bo Burnham and Elsie Fisher.

This is not the first time she would be wearing political apparels.

Check out all the times she made political statements at high-profile events: