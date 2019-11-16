Lena Waithe Reveals She Married Longtime Partner Alana Mayo

Congratulations to Lena Waithe!

The actress-screenwriter revealed that she married her longtime partner, Alana Mayo, when she visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, per THR.

“We snuck and did it, you know,” she told John Legend, who served as the guest host for the episode. “We didn’t make any announcements.”

“We went to San Francisco. We went to the courthouse. Got married right in front of Harvey Milk’s bust. It was her idea, as all good things are,” explained Waithe. “And she was just driving and she saw the courthouse and she said, ‘We should get married there.’ And I said, ‘Cool, I’m down.'”

“It was a humbling day, you know, to marry someone so amazing,” she continued. “But also to really appreciate all the work that so many people have put in for us to be able to do that.”

After Legend congratulated Waithe on being able to declare her love to the world, she responded, “Everybody should be able to do that.”

Waithe and Mayo dated for three years before they became engaged on Thanksgiving day in 2017.