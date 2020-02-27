Lena Waithe Denies Stealing Idea for Her New Series, ‘Girls Room’

Lena Waithe has finally taken to Twitter to address claims that she stole the idea for her new series, Girls Room, from screenwriter Nina Lee.

The drama started last Friday after the trailer premiered and folks noticed the similarities Waithe’s work and Lee’s own. Lee’s project, also titled The Girls Room, was created in 2017.

In an interview with Okayplayer, Lee noted that she originally wrote her version while in school at Spelman College. She noted that a former friend wanted to produce the show for a class, and how it subsequently went viral. The friend asked Lee to sign paperwork, giving her permission to use the show for class. “[After companies] began reaching out to us, she comes to me and says ‘I want you off the project,’” Lee told the outlet. She later found out that the paperwork she signed was actually a contract that gave her friends the rights to the work. Lee also shared that the footage they shot for the show was later stolen.

Lee has made peace with what happened: “Even the way her show is colored is oddly similar, I have to laugh. Ours was fun as hell though cuz it was about the great drunk girls you meet (in) the girls restroom. And it extended out to their lives and how tough and rewarding navigating through life in your 20s can be,” she tweeted.

Well, Waithe insists she didn’t take the storyline from Atlanta screenwriter Nina Lee. “I was brought on to write the scripts and produce the content. I have never seen Nina Lee’s work nor would I ever steal another artist’s work,” Waithe wrote.

“As a creative myself, I can only imagine how she must be feeling and I look to #Dove to give us more clarity on the situation,” she added,

