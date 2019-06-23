Lena Waithe Criticsed for Dragging Denzel Washington and Will Smith in NYT Chat

Lena Waithe wonders why black stars aren’t helming more creative movies.

The actress-producer shared her thoughts during an interview with the New York Times, during which she said that projects like Moonlight and the horror films of Jordan Peele are the result of being too good to be ignored.

“I think black people in this industry are making art that is so specific and unique and good that the studio heads have no choice but to throw money at us,” Waithe said. “They’re saying, ‘How can we support you and stand next to you?’ The tricky part is that they want to be allies and they want to be inclusive, but they also want to make money.”

Waithe added that it all comes back to money, calling out black superstar actors by name for failing to spread the wealth and finance smaller projects.

“And don’t get me started on black financiers! How many of those do we have? I’m not [going to name] names because I know better, but there are some very big black movie stars out there, and they could pay for two or three or even five small independent movies to get made by black directors and black writers,” she said.

Waithe went back on her decision not to name names after she pointed out that 12 Years A Slave and Moonlight were both financed by Brad Pitt’s production company.

“Wasn’t Denzel [Washington]. Wasn’t Will Smith…You won’t catch me making $20 million a movie and not paying for at least four or five independent movies a year,” she said. “I really do feel like there’s a way for us to change the movie business from the inside out, but we’re all in our own silos doing our own thing.”

Well, many people weren’t pleased with that call out, especially since she apparently protected sexual abuser Jason Mitchell on the set of her production, The Chi.

See the reactions below:

Lena Waithe has no business coming after anybody especially after she protected a sexual Predator who threatened the health and well being of at least two black womxn in her employ. Smh https://t.co/xvSQWerEVz — Athena's Daddy ala Blaque (@claudius_jr) June 21, 2019

Lena Waithe is highkey one of the last people who should be calling out anyone in the entertainment industry for anything at the moment. 🙃🙃🙃 — Marq Thee Power Bottom (@angryblkhoemo) June 22, 2019

Let’s call out Lena waithe for allowing Jason Mitchell to act badly on the set of The Chi. — Nicole Huggins (@nikki_huggins93) June 21, 2019