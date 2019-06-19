Lena Headey Reveals ‘Game of Thrones’ Cut a Scene About Cersei’s Miscarriage

Lena Headey, who portrayed Cersei Lannister in ‘Game of Thrones’ has revealed that the production team deleted a scene from Season 7 that would’ve better contextualised her character’s motivations in the show’s finale.

The actress made an appearance at a comic book convention and told the audience about the scene, which sees Cersei “lose the baby,” according to Mary Sue. And she described it as a “traumatic, great moment for Cersei.”

She also recently confessed that she wasn’t entirely pleased with Queen Cersei’s fate.

“I will say I wanted a better death. Obviously you dream of your death. You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted.” She continued by acknowledging the fact that the showrunners “couldn’t have pleased everyone. No matter what they did, I think there was going to be some big comedown from the climb.”

See the clip below:

The miscarriage scene would’ve been epic 😢 pic.twitter.com/gSZxUiukIa — ꧁♡ ᴋᴡᴇᴇɴ ʟᴇɴᴀ .꧂ (@bb_cersei) June 15, 2019