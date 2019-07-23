Lela Rochon Deactivates Her Instagram After Antoine Fuqua’s Cheating Scandal

Lela Rochon has deactivated her Instagram, and this comes hours after paparazzi caught her husband of 20 years, Antoine Fuqua, and Nicole Murphy locking lips in Italy.

In case you missed it: 51-year-old Nicole and the 52-year-old Training Day director were seen making out while hanging out at a hotel pool on Saturday (July 20) in Ischia, Italy. Apparently, they both are in town for the Ischia Global Festival, where he is receiving the Director of the Year Award. And the photos stirred heated reactions, with Nicole claiming that Antoine is just a ‘family friend.’

Reacting to the outrage, actress Lisa Raye accused Nicole of going after Lela’s husband. “Gurl you went after Lela Rochon’s husband too? Smh so wrong, again!”

And now Lela has deactivated her account. Check out the post below: