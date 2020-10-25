LekkiShootings: You will never rule Nigeria – Fani-Kayode tells Tinubu

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has lambasted former governor of Lagos and ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, for saying the protesters who came under heavy gunfire from soldiers had questions to answer.

Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, in a Facebook post on Sunday, said it was disappointing that Tinubu would seek to shift the blame on the victim rather than the attackers.

He wrote,

“The latest episode in your catalogue of atrocities is that children that were protesting peacefully and asking for #EndSARS and an end to police brutality have been slaughtered at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos under your watch as National Leader of the APC.

“Sadly instead of exhibiting any remorse or displaying any regret for this abominable atrocity, with a sheepish smile and a sneering and jocular tone, you had the sheer nerve and effontry to say nothing other than that you are still the Asiwaju of Lagos and the Jagaban?

“Yet what was even worse than this and what shocked and astounded all right-thinking people all the more was that you had the temerity to go on even further to say that the ‘casualties at the Lekki shooting have some questions to answer!’

“You then asked, ‘how are they there?’ “how long were they there?’ And “what kind of characters were they?”

“How cruel can you be? Not a word of condolence or expression of commiseration to the families of the dead but instead you offered stupid questions and baseless accusations against their wards and children who were butchered in the most brutal circumstances and heartless manner. “

Furthermore, Fani-Kayode recalled that when the daughter of Afenifere chieftain, Reuben Fasoranti, was killed last year, rather than condemn the alleged perpetrators, Tinubu decided to defend herdsmen who had been accused of perpetrating the act.

He said he regretted supporting Tinubu in the past, who according to him was blinded by ambition and ready to compromise anything to get it.

Fani-Kayode wrote,

“You only harbour love, which borders on obsession, for your vain and lofty ambition to rule Nigeria and trust me when I tell you that this will never happen.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

