LekkiShootings: ‘Army has implicated Sanwo-Olu’ – Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has been implicated by the Nigerian Army over the Lekki shooting.

Soldiers of the Nigerian Army reportedly shot at #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate on October 20, 2020, leading to the death of at least 12 persons according to several reports.

While the state governor, Sanwo-Olu initially claimed the shootings were ordered by forces “beyond his control”, a statement issued by the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army said that:

“The decision to call in the Military was taken by the Lagos State Government after a 24-hour curfew was imposed. This was as a result of the violence which led to several police stations being burnt, policemen killed, suspects in police custody released and weapons carted away.”

Reacting to then statement, Fani-Kayode said that it shows that the military has implicated and abandoned Sanwo-Olu.

He wrote on Twitte:

“The @HQNigerianArmy claim it was the LASG that asked for soldiers to be deployed at Lekki. The implications of this for @jidesanwoolu are grave. He has been thrown under the bus by the military.”

