LekkiMassacre: ‘CCTV footage available’ – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has said that security cameras captured the shootings of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate.

Speaking during a live programme on ARISE TV on Thursday, the governor said the footage would be submitted to the judicial panel on police brutality, extra-judicial killings and extortion.

He said, “I will just speak up the truth on what actually happened. There are security personnel of The Lekki Concession Company on the ground. I had called the Managing Director that night when I saw the pictures. What he said to me is that because of the curfew that has been announced, they took a decision that they will take out installations that are critical to them. That camera that you saw is not a security camera or a motion camera. The camera is a laser camera for vehicles. It picks the tag on cars and number plate.

“It is not for a camera for human beings. It is an infrared camera that just picks the tag on the vehicles. Security cameras for the plaza are still available. These are some of the footage that we are going to use for our investigation. Security cameras are installed on top of towers and they are there because I have seen them. Nobody can touch the security camera.

“These are things that we can leave open for citizens to come and verify when the panel of enquiries start. We will adopt this as evidence so that experts can come and review what kind of camera are those shown at the footage.”

When asked if the footage of the cameras can be assessed, he replied “absolutely”.

