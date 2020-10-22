Lekki Shootings: ‘You’re a true disappointment’ – Frank Edoho tells Osinbajo

Popular TV show host, Frank Edoho, has said that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is one of the biggest disappointments of the year.

The former host of TV game show ‘Who Wants To Be a Millionaire’ said this in reaction to a statement made by Osinbajo.

Osinbajo had in reaction to the shootings at the Lekki toll plaza said:

“My heart goes out to all the victims of the Lekki shootings, and also the policemen and all other men and women who lost their lives in the past few days in different parts of Lagos and other states.”

Reacting to Osinbajo’s statement, Edoho said that the VP had failed to say more on the matter.

“With your impeccable speaking talent you have managed to be quiet throughout the tragedies of #EndSARS only to mutter the words, my heart goes out. Your heart goes out. Your heart na lantern? You are one of the true disappointments we have seen this year.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

