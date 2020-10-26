Lekki Shootings: Soldiers’ barracks have been identified – Falana [Video]

Femi Falana, a human Rights Lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Monday said a group he oversees has identified the barracks where soldiers who shot at protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate came from.

“Based on the investigation gathered so far, ASCAB has facts that shots were actually fired at the tollgate and people died from those shots,” he said in an interview on Arise TV.

The human rights lawyer continued: “We have already identified the barracks where the soldiers left for Lekki, we have already identified the barracks.

“The President was likely to have been told, soldiers were ordered so I want to believe that’s why it was not addressed and they said it was a rumour but I think the facts are emerging now, that indeed soldiers went to Lekki, indeed they fired at protesters and indeed some of the protesters at least two have been officially acknowledged to have died from gunshot wounds.”

See a video of the interview posted on Arise TV below…

"Police brutality is the same all over the place. And its worse where people are not well educated." – Lawyer and human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN) earlier on #TheMorningShow. Watch the full interview here: https://t.co/sZ4KroCTD6 pic.twitter.com/VoUpTjEXDN — ARISE News Feed (@ARISEtv) October 26, 2020

