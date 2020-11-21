Lekki Shootings: ‘Sanwo-Olu must appear before panel’ – Lawyer

A lawyer representing #EndSARS protesters, Adesina Ogunlana, has said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has to appear before the judicial panel probing the Lekki shooting and other cases of police brutality.

This comes after the Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, Brigadier General Ahmed Taiwo, said that Sanwo-Olu requested for the soldiers who are accused of killing EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate.

Reacting to the statement from the military, Ogunlana said Sanwo-Olu has a vital role to play in the ongoing probe, Punch writes.

“Of course, that is taken. That person (Sanwo-Olu) will have to come; he’s a factor and he will come. He says he believes in the rule of law, his Attorney General, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), has come to appear before that panel to just make a short speech and to affirm that the Lagos State Government is indeed committed to unraveling the truth about what happened at Lekki on that day; and the military has mentioned him, so, he is a factor.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

