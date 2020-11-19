Lekki Shootings: ‘CNN lied to the world’ – FG

Presidential media aide, Lauretta Onochie has lashed out at CNN over a report which alleges that soldiers shot at #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate.

In a tweet shared on Thursday, Onochie said that CNN lied to the world with the report it made about Nigerian.

She said that Nigeria is being bullied into believing the lies contained in the report shared yesterday.

“I’m not upset that CNN lied to the world about my nation, Nigeria. I’m upset that they think we are so stupid that we will swallow their lies. We won’t be bullied into believing a lie!”, she tweeted.

This comes as the Nigerian government has threatened to sanction CNN over the report.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said this during a press conference on the aftermath of the EndSARS protest.

“Like everyone else, I watched the CNN report. I must tell you that it reinforces the disinformation that is going round, and it is blatantly irresponsible and a poor piece of journalistic work by a reputable international news organization.

“CNN engaged in incredible sensationalism and did a great disservice to itself and to journalism.

“In the first instance, CNN, which touted its report as an exclusive investigative report, sadly relied on the same videos that have been circulating on social media, without verification.

“This is very serious and CNN should be sanctioned for that.

“CNN merely said the videos were ”obtained by CNN”, without saying wherefrom and whether or not it authenticated them.

“Were CNN reporters and cameramen at the Lekki Toll Gate that evening? If the answer is no, on what basis were they reporting?

“If CNN had done its investigation properly, it would have known how fake news and disinformation were trending during the End SARS crisis.

“The BBC even did a report on this, and we recommend that report to CNN. Talking about the BBC, a reporter with the BBC’s Pidgin Service, Damilola Banjo, was at Lekki Toll Gate protest ground that night.

”She was quoted as saying soldiers were indeed at the Toll Gate but they shot ‘’sporadically into the air’’ and not at the protesters. CNN that was not at the scene reported otherwise.

“In its jaundiced reporting, CNN was blind to the fact that six soldiers and 37 policemen were killed in unprovoked attacks.

“Obviously, CNN did not consider the security agents human enough,” he said.

