Lekki Massacre: Tinubu’s son explains why billboard was switched off

The management of Loatsad Promomedia Limited has said it turned off the billboard at the Lekki toll gate sequel to the imposition of a curfew by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The advert company is owned by Seyi Tinubu, one of the sons of All Progressives Congress chieftain, Bola Tinubu.

The decision to turn off the billboard had triggered outrage, as Nigerians claimed it was part of the plot to attack protesters at the Lekki toll gate.

This position was buttressed by the fact that soldiers opened fire on #EndSARS protesters after the billboard was turned off on Tuesday evening.

But Loatsad Promomedia, in a statement on its Instagram handle, said it had no ulterior motive for the action.

The company said, “When the ‘EndSars and ‘say no to police brutality’ protests started from day one, we wholly supported the movement and used all our platforms to promote the messages (I believe the promoters can verify this information) as we believed in the cause.

“On Tuesday, when the curfew was announced we heeded the governor’s warnings and didn’t want our staff in any danger, hence by 3pm our staff had been ordered to leave the site and the board was switched off based on the governor’s curfew request.

“We had no idea what was going to happen and we feel the same anguish, pain and shock at the events that unfolded and our hearts and prayers go out to the victims and families of this ungodly act.”

The company said it believed in the #EndSARS movement, adding that it was the start of the change needed to move the country forward.

