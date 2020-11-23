Lekki Massacre: Intersociety releases names, photos of protesters shot dead

Names and photos of some of the alleged victims of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate in Lagos have been released by research-based rights group, the International Society for Civil Liberties & Rule of Law (Intersociety).

The group in a two-page statement issued in Onitsha Sunday accused both the Government and the Nigerian Army of lying in their persistent aims that no deaths occurred during the surprise attack on unarmed protesters.

Intersociety named at least five dead victims in the statement signed by its principal officers: Emeka Umeagbalasi (Board Chair); Chinwe Umeche, (Head of Democracy); Obianuju Igboeli, (Head of Civil Liberties); Ndidiamaka Bernard, (Head of Int’l Justice & Human Rights); and Comrade Sam Kamanyaoku (Head of Field Data Collection & Documentation).

“They are Miss Chizoba Francisca Agu, a member of #EndSARS protest at Lekki Tollgate and among those shot and killed in the late evening of October 20, 2020 by soldiers commanded by Lt Col S. O. Bello (Commanding Officer of 65 Battalion, Bonny Camp). The Commanding Officer was backed in his butchery mission by Brig Gen Musa Etsu-Ndagi, Commander, 9 Brigade, Lagos and Brig Gen Ahmed Taiwo, Commander, 81 Division Intelligence, Lagos. Late Francisca Agu was buried in her family home on 4th November 2020 in Nkpologwu-Ibenda, Obollo Eke Community in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State,” Intersociety said.

The group also identified Miss Lucy Oghenegueke Audu another member of Lekki Tollgate #EndSARS protest who was among those shot and killed by soldiers at Lekki Tollgate. She was buried on November 3, 2020 in her family home at Igbere Street, Okpara Inland, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

It said: “Late Chidiebere Umeojiako was involved in the #EndSARS protest at Lekki Tollgate and among those shot and killed by soldiers. He was buried on 12th November 2020 in his family home at Umugama Village, Umuchu Community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State

“Late Barth Ani was the son of a popular bookshop owner at Onitsha Main Market, dealing on ‘Catholic Stationeries’. His late son was also dealing on stationeries in Lagos State and was involved in #EndSARS protest at Lekki Tollgate where he was among those shot and killed by soldiers. Late Barth Ani hailed from Akugo-Eze Community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

“Late Felix John Ormye was involved in #EndSARS protest at Lekki Tollgate where he was among those shot and killed by soldiers. His remains were taken home by his family for burial on 12th November 2020. He hailed from Mbagun-Mbayongo in Adamgbe, Vandeikya Local Government Area of Benue State. These are just to mention but a few.

“In a 28-paragrapgh court affidavit attached to a petition she submitted to the Lagos State Judicial Commission of Enquiry on SARS atrocities & related others, Ms Kamsiyochukwu Perpetual, a survivor of Lekki Army massacre and participant in the #EndSARS protest in Lagos, gave 22 names as those shot and wounded by soldiers at Lekki Tollgate. They included Abiola Esther, RFK, Lekan Williams, Felix Nandip, Adams Moses, Akinyele Damilola, Samuela lordyom, Emmanuel John, Isaac Amede, Charles Uzoma, Raymond Simon Abah, Samuel Anthony, Andrew Ugochukwu, Bobby Mmaduka, Moses Oyi, Emmanuel George, Nelson Andrew, Sheriff Akande, Chigozie Chukwujekwu, Damilola Adedayo and Bakare Michael (12-year-old).

“The ‘hoodlum theory’ used by the Nigerian Army and Federal Government to attempt to escape culpability and justify their grisly crimes is laughable and dead on arrival. The two authorities have also failed to provide Nigerians and the international community with credible statistics showing the number of public and other strategic properties burnt or destroyed or looted in Lagos before 20th October 2020. That is to say that it was the Army massacre at Lekki Tollgate on 20th October 2020 that triggered off the violent dimension of the protests across the country. This was in addition to mayhem caused by Government allied Islamic hoodlums who engaged in wanton destruction of properties of law abiding citizens residing in their areas as well as killing of scores of #EndSARS protesters and their supporters; with the same Government looking the other side. It is therefore correct to say that the Lekki Army massacre was a premeditated mass murder.”

Intersociety commended “the courage and forensic expertise of DJ Switch, the young activist and artist,” adding that it is ready to offer her our automatic membership including her instant elevation to a top advocacy position.

“We salute her courage and urge others to emulate her. Her role is undeniably internationally award winning,” Intersociety said in the statement.

