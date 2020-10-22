Lekki Massacre: Amnesty International confirms 12 killed

Human rights group Amnesty International says it has confirmed that the Nigerian army and police killed at least 12 peaceful protesters at two locations in Lagos on Tuesday.

Thousands of people protesting against police brutality as part of the #EndSars movement had gathered in the areas of Lekki and Alausa where the security officers shot at them, leading to global outrage.

“Evidence gathered from eyewitnesses, video footage and hospital reports confirm that between 6:45pm and 9:00pm on Tuesday 20 October, the Nigerian military opened fire on thousands of people who were peacefully calling for good governance and an end to police brutality,” it said.

The rights group also accused government officials of removing CCTV cameras at the Lekki toll gate, where #EndSars protesters had been camped for two weeks, and also cut electricity in a “clear attempt to hide evidence”.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that about 25 people were wounded, adding that the authorities were investigating the death of one man by “blunt force trauma to the head”.

The head of Amnesty International in Nigeria called the killings “extrajudicial executions”.

“There must be an immediate investigation and suspected perpetrators must be held accountable through fair trials,” said Osai Ojigho.

