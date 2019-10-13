‘Lekki is now Swimming Pool’ – Nigerians reacts to Lagos Flooding

The recent flooding in some parts of Lagos State has sparked a deluge of reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Torrential rains lashed the city over the weekend, and as has been the case in recent years, most areas witnessed heavy flooding.

Neighbourhoods like Victoria Island, Lekki, Ogba and Ikeja to mention a few experienced floods on Saturday, and this has been the main topic of conversation on social media as Nigerians share their experiences.

A Twitter user wrote: “Lekki house rent will be so expensive yet your house is one heavy rain away from turning into an aquatic habitat.”

Check out what others had to say on the matter…

How they should start building houses in Lekki pic.twitter.com/EL3iVknLxR — YOUR DAD (@LeoKolade) October 12, 2019

Lekki is flooded Maryland is flooded

🤔

Which side is now the solid ground? — Ómó ìbó | chinazzar 🤸🏾🃏 (@Chinazzar) October 12, 2019

I see its that time of the year again when the annual Lekki National Aquatic Sports Festival begins. Love and light to all the participants. May the force with you. May the games stay away from your abode. — O'blade (@ObiladeOA) October 12, 2019

I just hope the flood hasn't relocated my office from Ikoyi to Ibeju-Lekki. Because this flood is geographically redesigning Lagos. Even Google map would be confused. — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) October 12, 2019

Roads in J akande Estate, Lekki

turned out to be swimming pool.

If Lekki could be like this I wonder how other places in Lagos would look like 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/0ayo96DBl1 — Real Ignacio (@Crypto_dollarz) October 12, 2019

"Lagos Mainland is for the locals; I live in Lekki" 🌚💔😂 pic.twitter.com/oIfquAFN7W — #KOLAWALE 🇳🇬 (@mrtsmilez) October 12, 2019

I live in lekki yen yen yen,small rain now the whole place is flooded. Please @uberboat is needed in lekki. @UberFacts — saintlouiz (@LouisAugustin19) October 12, 2019

Lekki House Rent will be soo expensive yet your house is one heavy rain away from turning into an Aquatic Habitat 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/Wrp8lilEXX — King Nonny 👑 (@Zaddy_nomso) October 12, 2019