‘Lekki is now Swimming Pool’ – Nigerians reacts to Lagos Flooding

The recent flooding in some parts of Lagos State has sparked a deluge of reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Torrential rains lashed the city over the weekend, and as has been the case in recent years, most areas witnessed heavy flooding.

Neighbourhoods like Victoria Island, Lekki, Ogba and Ikeja to mention a few experienced floods on Saturday, and this has been the main topic of conversation on social media as Nigerians share their experiences.

A Twitter user wrote: “Lekki house rent will be so expensive yet your house is one heavy rain away from turning into an aquatic habitat.”

Check out what others had to say on the matter…

