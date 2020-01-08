Leke Adeboye says Trump is an ‘inspiration’

Pastor Leke Adeboye has disclosed that he has a rather unusual inspiration – the US President, Donald Trump.

Pastor Leke, who is the son and Senior Personal Assistant to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God [RCCG], Pastor Enoch Adeboye, commended Trump on his Instagram Page.

His comments come in the wake of the growing tension building up between the United States of America and Iran over the killing of the latter’s top commander, Qasem Soleimani.

On his Instagram page, Adeboye wrote:

“One of the men of the year 2019, was and is still Donald J Trump. As in the guy is just an inspiration. He is like if you want to be crazy then! Rascality does not have a monopoly.

“Welcome to 2020, when others were talking about defending Jesus, someone already cut off an ear, Thank God for the person moved, it would have been the whole head. I did not come to talk.”

The death of General Solaimani has inflamed tensions in the Middle East, leading to retaliatory attacks by Iran early Wednesday.

Trump said he would respond to the missiles fired at a US airbase in Iraq later in the day.