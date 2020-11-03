Leicester sink Leeds to move second

Leicester City swept into second place in the Premier League with an impressive 4-1 victory at Leeds Monday night.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are just one point behind leaders Liverpool after winning five of their first seven games in a top-flight season for the first time in their history.

Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans put Leicester two up before half-time at Elland Road.

Stuart Dallas got one back for Leeds but Jamie Vardy’s eighth goal of the season and a late Tielemans penalty wrapped up Leicester’s fourth successive away league win.

After the disappointment of missing out on a place in the Champions League last term, Leicester have shown they are capable of mounting another top four challenge.

At Craven Cottage, Fulham avoided their worst start to a season since 1951 thanks to first half goals from Bobby Decordova-Reid and Nigeria’s Ola Aina as they beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 for their first win of the season.

Scott Parker’s side deservedly ended a run of six games without a win since their promotion from the Championship last term.

The Cottagers had lost all three of their previous home games this season, but their first success in west London lifted them out of the relegation zone.

Third bottom West Brom are still chasing a first win since returning to the top-flight last season.

