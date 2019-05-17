LeggoNaija: Coca Cola Hosts Fans to EPL End of Season Party

Recently, Coca Cola Nigeria treated English Premier League fans to an exciting #LeggoNaija end of season party at ICM Ikeja, Lagos. It was an immersive sporting experience like no other.

With sports icons and music stars present in EPL-inspired outfits, the end of season party started with guests enjoying the captivating league game between Liverpool and Wolves, while concurrently following the enthralling match between Brighton and eventual Premier League Champions, Man City. The match viewing was followed by high energy post-match music performances by ‘Turn Up King’ Shody, Small Doctor and sensational lyricist Zoro.

As well as the high profile attendees, the evening had in attendance celebrity football lovers including Babajide Guerrero and Mozez Praiz. Coca-Cola also took the opportunity to reward a lucky football fan with an iPhone X Max for correctly predicting the match scores.

The highlight of the unforgettable evening was the roaring guest rendition of Naija’s first EPL themed song “Leggo”. The Coca-Cola inspired song, with possibly the largest Nigerian music artiste collaboration, has a lineup including Burna Boy, Kizz Daniel, Mayorkun, Small Doctor, Kaffy and Zoro. The top-performing song hit the Nigerian music scene with a bang and is fast climbing up the charts.

