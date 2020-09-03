Legends! Wizkid and Burna Boy in studio [Photo]

Nigerian singing sensation Wizkid, has shared pictures showing him and Grammy-nominee, Burna Boy, in a music studio.

This comes weeks after both superstars were spotted together having a good time at a private event with some friends

Both international acts have been in the news for good reasons lately.

Burna Boy last month released his eagerly anticipated album titled ‘Twice As Tall’ which features international acts like Stormzy, Chris Martin, Youssou Ndour, Naughty By Nature and others.

While it’s not clear what both artistes were up to, it’s safe to conclude that they are working on a song for Wizkid’s anticipated album, Made in Lagos.

Back in June, Wizkid gave a shout out to Burna Boy, Starboy Terri, Tems and other Nigerian acts who played a part in his ‘Made In Lagos’ album.

Some big names on the album include Ella Mai, Damian Marley, H.E.R, Skepta and others.

See his post on Instagram below…

