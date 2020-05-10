Legendary Soul Singer, Betty Wright Dies at 66

Betty Wright, a R&B and Soul icon died today May 10, 2020.
The legendary songstress known for hits such as “Clean Up Woman” passed away after a brief illness.
In a statement released by the family of the 1974 Grammy Award winner for best best R&B song, “Where Is the Love?”, it confirmed that she passed away this morning.

A cause of death is yet to be revealed. Betty’s niece, in a tribute to her aunt tweeted: ‘I just lost my aunt this morning…. and now my mood has changed…. sleep in peace aunty Betty Wright fly high angel.

Betty Wright’s songwriting prowess also came to fore throughout her career. She worked with artistes such as; Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder and Gloria Estefan.

Betty is survived by four children, Aisha, Patrice, Chaka and Asher.

