Legendary Singer Aretha Franklin Wins Posthumous Pulitzer Prize

Aretha Franklin is now a Pulitzer Prize winner.

The late Queen of Soul was awarded a special citation prize “for her indelible contribution to American music and culture for more than five decades,” said the press release shared by the committee.

And this makes her the first individual woman to receive a special citation prize, which was first awarded in 1930. Other stars who have won this category include Bob Dylan, Hank Williams, and John Coltrane.

And this comes nearly a year after she died at the age of 76 of pancreatic cancer.

Fans are super glad for her.

