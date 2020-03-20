Legendary Quarterback Tom Brady signs for Buccaneers

Quarterback Tom Brady has signed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after leaving the New England Patriots.

After announcing on Tuesday that he is ending an unprecedented 20-year spell of success with the Patriots, the six-time Super Bowl winner then announced on Friday that he is joining Tampa Bay.

“Excited, humble and hungry,” he said. “I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the Buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do.”

Brady became a free agent for the first time this off-season, allowing him to speak to rival teams from Monday before the free agency signing period opened on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, if not the greatest ever, having won the Super Bowl more times than any other player – in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Brady has made a total of nine Super Bowl appearances and been named the championship game’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) four times – both NFL records.

He was named as the league’s MVP in 2007, 2010 and 2017, and is second on the all-time list for touchdown passes and passing yards behind New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

The Patriots had not won the Super Bowl before choosing Brady with the 199th pick in the 2000 draft but they now have a joint-record six Super Bowl victories – level with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht was a member of the Patriots’ scouting staff when Brady was drafted.

“Through this process it became very clear that his desire to be a champion burns as strong today as it ever has,” he said.

“He possesses the type of rare natural leadership qualities that will immediately impact our entire organisation.”

The Bucs have only won the Super Bowl once in their 45 years in the NFL.

Maybe that’s about to change…