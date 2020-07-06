Legendary Italian composer Ennio Morricone dies at 91

Legendary Italian composer Ennio Morricone, whose scores include the “spaghetti” Westerns, sci-fi and horror, has died in Rome aged 91.

He died in hospital having fractured his femur in a fall some days ago, Italian news agency Ansa reports.

The prolific composer, fondly referred to as maestro, also wrote music for Once Upon a Time in America, The Untouchables and Cinema Paradiso.

Having received an honorary Oscar in 2007, Morricone went on to win one in 2016 for Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight.

The Roman native scored more than 500 films in a glittering career that spanned over seven decades.

Yet he remains best known for the haunting melodies he wrote for the trilogy of 1960s westerns Sergio Leone made with the then little-known Eastwood.

A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly centred around Eastwood’s taciturn gunslinger, known as “The Man With No Name”.

Mourning his passing, director Edgar Wright said Morricone “could make an average movie into a must see, a good movie into art, and a great movie into legend”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

